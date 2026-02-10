Haryana govt to frame country's first fair ride policy after Surajkund swing collapse

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the Haryana government will formulate the country's first comprehensive policy to regulate fair and adventure rides.

The decision comes days after a swing collapse incident at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad last Saturday. The accident occurred when the high-speed pendulum ride, carrying about 19 people, tilted and crashed onto the ground. Inspector Jagdish Prasad (59), who was on duty at the venue, died while trying to rescue those trapped. Twelve others sustained injuries in the collapse.

"We have decided to formulate a comprehensive policy so that such incidents do not reoccur. This will be the first such policy in the country," Saini told reporters.

The chief minister has ordered a high-level probe to find out the reason behind the collapse and directed officials to ensure strict adherence to safety standards in the fair and other public events.

He also announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to those seriously injured and free treatment to all the injured in the incident.

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Inspector Prasad, a government job for a family member and martyr status for the officer.

Two persons, including the ride operator, were arrested on Sunday. While the amusement zone remains closed pending investigation, the rest of the 39th Surajkund Mela continues as scheduled till February 15. PTI SUN AKY