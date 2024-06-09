Haryana govt to give 100 sq yards plots to beneficiaries, says CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said his government will handover possession certificates of 100 square yards plots to over 7,500 BPL families under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

Besides the distribution of these certificates, the registration of the respective plots will also be done on the spot, he said.

Saini said the beneficiaries will be given possession certificates of the plots at many places in Haryana on Monday.

The government is committed to ensuring housing for all under the state's ambitious scheme, he added.

Slamming the previous Congress government, Saini alleged that it had promised to give plots to poor people under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana.

"But they never gave any written document of these plots to any beneficiary," he claimed.

To alleviate the situation of such people, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced in the 2024-25 budget speech that under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, possession of plots would be given to approximately 20,000 beneficiaries.

Saini said the government has decided to provide a financial assistance of up to Rs one lakh per person to pending 12,500 beneficiaries to enable them to purchase a plot.

The state government is identifying new eligible individuals through a survey and the government will soon open a portal where these people can apply for housing, he added.

The chief minister said the Congress had initiated the scheme in the name of Mahatma Gandhi but it did not implement it properly.

Saini said that in the last 10 years, 14,939 houses have been constructed and provided to poor people in Haryana under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Saini said that a sum of Rs 552 crore was spent under the scheme.

Additionally, 15,356 houses are under construction, he said, adding the keys to these houses will also be handed over to the beneficiaries soon.

"Our government is also running B R Ambedkar Awas Navinikran Yojna for repair of houses, under which 2,138 beneficiaries are provided financial assistance directly in their bank accounts," Saini said.

Besides this, under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, 29,440 houses were approved in Haryana and out of these, 26,318 houses have been constructed, he said.

Under this scheme, each beneficiary has been provided a financial assistance of Rs 1.38 lakh, thus a total of Rs 376 crore has been provided in assistance.