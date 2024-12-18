Haryana govt to honour those doing good work against drugs abuse: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that Panchayats doing good work against drugs and police officers and staff who take swift action to stop drug peddling or supply will be honoured by the government.

He also said that if any officer concerned fails to curb drugs in his area, action will be taken against them. The government is committed to making Haryana a drug-free state, he said.

He said that negligence done at any level in drug-related matters will not be tolerated.

The chief minister was addressing a programme organised against drug abuse in Panchkula on Wednesday.

He said that drug abuse has become a global issue. The involvement of terrorist groups and syndicates in drug trafficking has led to the threat of narco-terrorism, which is now becoming a national security concern for countries, he said.

The government has formed a special task force to take action against drug traffickers, he said, adding the task force is continuously working to root out drugs from the state.

The government has established an inter-state secretariat in Panchkula to tackle drug menace. Representatives from seven northern states ' Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan coordinate and share information to prevent drug abuse, an official statement said. PTI SUN MNK MNK