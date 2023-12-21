Haryana govt to introduce city gas distribution policy

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) The Haryana government will introduce a comprehensive city gas distribution policy to expedite approval process for installing supply infrastructure such as gas (CNG/PNG) pipelines and CNG stations, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The policy is a proactive step towards streamlining procedures, ensuring efficient and timely permissions for advancing the development of gas infrastructure in the state, an official statement said.

While presiding over a meeting on this issue here, the chief secretary said that all the stakeholder departments should deliberate and finalise the procedure of city gas distribution policy at the earliest.

Kaushal said that the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network is being developed to expand gas demand and utilisation across domestic households, commercial establishments, industrial facilities, and the transport sector.

Advertisment

The state government has been strategically planning for extensive CGD infrastructure implementation, he said.

This policy specifically focuses on granting necessary approvals for laying gas (CNG/PNG) pipelines. For the installation of CNG stations, storage facilities, pumping stations, etc., the licensee will need to independently obtain No Objection Certificates/permissions from the appropriate authority after following due procedures.

The proposed policy will primarily concentrate on granting authorisation for pipeline installations. The authorised entity will bear the responsibility for public safety at every stage, encompassing the establishment, maintenance, and any associated activities related to the CGD network.

It was apprised in the meeting by the officials that in Haryana, the development of CNG/PNG infrastructure is being driven by eight companies. PTI SUN SHW