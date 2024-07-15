Haryana govt to launch new initiative for soldiers, ex-servicemen, their families

Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Monday that his government will launch an initiative to enhance the health facilities for serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families.

This includes developing health facilities similar to the Army polyclinics in various towns, based on need, through coordination with the Indian Army, he said.

The initiative aims at ensuring that military personnel and their dependents can access healthcare services close to their homes, according to an official statement.

Saini, who was chairing a meeting with health department officials here, said Army hospitals and polyclinics are currently functioning in Panchkula, Ambala and Hisar, and on the same line, health facilities should be developed at other places in accordance with the demands of the soldiers.

While instructing the officials, the chief minister emphasised the need to coordinate with top Army officials and take appropriate action to implement the initiative.

The Haryana government would provide the necessary resources for these health facilities, he said.

Saini also mentioned that there has been a demand from ex-servicemen to develop health facilities in areas that have a sizable presence of ex-servicemen, such as Rewari, Rohtak and Mahendragarh.

Establishing medical institutions in these regions will greatly benefit soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families, they have said.

Saini said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana is continuously developing medical infrastructure across the state. Sub-health centres, primary health centres and community health centres are being set up to provide citizens with better healthcare services, he added.

Existing hospitals are being upgraded and a medical college is being established in each district, along with nursing colleges, to address the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in the state, the chief minister said.