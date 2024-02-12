Haryana govt to organise 'Gurugram Marathon' on Feb 25

Gurugram, Feb 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led government is organising 'Gurugram Marathon' here on February 25, officials on Monday said.

Over 3,500 professional marathon runners have registered for the event, which will be flagged off by the chief minister, they said.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said they are expecting the participation of around 25,000 people.

The marathon will have competitive categories of full marathon (42.2km), half marathon (21.1km) and 10 km for which the winners will be given prizes of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, Yadav said.

Along with this, there will be a five-km run "fun marathon" which will be a non-competitive category, he added.

The deputy commissioner said the event is divided into four categories.

The citizens above 18 years of age can participate in the full marathon of 42.2 km, Yadav said.

The citizens above 14 years of age will be able to participate in the half marathon of 21.1 km and the citizens above 12 years of age will be able to participate in 10 km run, he added.

Yadav said the expo will be organised at Leisure Valley Park two days before the main event in which stalls related to sports and fitness will be set up.

"This will be the first big event of its kind in Gurugram in which national level artists will give their live performance. Along with the main venue, live performances will be organized on small stages at designated places along the entire route of the marathon which will boost up the runners," Yadav said.

"For the convenience of the runners, medical stations will be built every two kilometers on the marathon route and facilities like glucose, energy drinks and mobile toilets will also be provided. A total of 300 volunteers have been put on duty on the entire route while about 200 police personnel will also be appointed," he added.

District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Bijendra Kumar said the citizens interested in participating in the marathon can register themselves on Gurugrammarathon.com.

Kumar said the applicant will have to register with a mobile number and an email ID on which he will receive the OTP.

After this, he will have to fill out his personal information and other information, he added.

The applicant will have to pay Rs 250, 200 and Rs 100 as registration amount for other categories of the event except the fun run category, Kumar said.

Cash Prizes: *Full Marathon* First-Rs 1.5 lakh Second- Rs 1 lakh Third- Rs 75K *Half Marathon* First-Rs 1 lakh Second-Rs 75K Third- Rs 50K *10 kilometer run* First-Rs 50K Second-Rs 30K Third- Rs 20K -Master category in age group above 50 years Prize- Rs 50K -Oldest and youngest runner will also be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 5K -Medals will also be given to the winners who complete the race in all categories. PTI COR AS AS