Haryana govt to provide cashless treatment facilities for road accident victims: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced a new scheme for road accident victims providing cashless treatment facilities and compensation.

In a press conference, Saini said that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified a scheme on February 25, 2022, for compensation for the victims of hit-and-run motor accidents.

Following a similar pattern, the Haryana government will also provide cashless treatment facilities and compensation for the victims of road accidents, he said.

To provide immediate assistance to the accident victims, they will be taken to the nearest government or private hospital, and the government will bear the expenses from the Haryana Road Safety Fund, the chief minister said.

If the victim dies, the next of kin will receive the compensation, he said.

A committee will also be formed to ensure that the scheme is implemented at the district level, he added.

Meanwhile, to resolve the issue of complex departmental permissions regarding soil disposal faced by the farmers and small traders, a portal of the Mines and Geology department was launched on Wednesday, Saini said.

The farmers and small traders can obtain permits related to soil utilization online. This will provide substantial relief to them, he added. PTI SUN HIG HIG