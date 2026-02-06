Haryana govt to roll out block-level mental health scheme

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) Haryana will soon launch a comprehensive mental health scheme at the block level to address the rising psychological challenges, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Sumita Misra said on Friday.

Reviewing the progress of the Health Department, Misra said the state is strengthening its public healthcare system with a focus on people-centric services. She said that the objective is to make healthcare easier to access and better equipped to handle both physical and mental health needs across both urban and rural areas.

Misra directed officials to ensure the timely completion of infrastructure projects and the expansion of critical care facilities. She also emphasised the need to strengthen digital health systems and ensure coordinated efforts at the state and district levels to keep healthcare affordable.

Stressing that infrastructure expansion must go hand in hand with human resource development, the additional chief secretary said directed the department to enhance training for doctors and nurses. She specifically called for a focus on intensive care unit (ICU) operations and critical care management to prepare staff for complex medical emergencies.

According to an official statement, the Haryana's budgetary allocations for the health sector has risen from Rs 2,646 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 9,941.97 crore in 2025-26, a nearly four-fold increase in just over a decade. Haryana currently operates 3,672 health institutions with a total capacity of 14,656 beds.

The statement added that 74 projects under construction through the state budget, while another 390 projects being executed under National Health Missions.

Health indicators in the state have also shown a significant improvement. The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has declined to 1.9 and institutional deliveries have reached 98.8 per cent.

The meeting was informed that infant mortality and under-five mortality rates have shown a sustained decline, while the state has surpassed national targets under the Anemia Mukt Bharat programme.

On the digital front, Haryana has created 1.77 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs, enabling citizens to maintain digital health records and access services across various facilities, the statement added. PTI SUN AKY