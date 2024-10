Haryana govt to work for good governance, welfare of poor: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (PTI) Equality, good governance, and the poor's welfare will be at the top of his government's agenda, Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday after swearing in for the second time as the chief minister of Haryana.

Saini was administered the oath in Panchkula at a ceremony which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several BJP bigwigs, and National Democratic Alliance partners.

In a post on X, Saini expressed gratitude to the people for their mandate.

"First of all, my heartfelt gratitude to 2.80 crore of my family members for their mandate for Haryana's non-stop development," he said.

Saini also thanked Modi for his "inspirational leadership".

"For the third time with full majority, the BJP government will work with full energy for good governance, equality and welfare of the poor," he said.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who became the chief minister for a second time, at Dussehra ground here.

A total of 13 MLAs also took oath as ministers.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Chirag Paswan, and BJP president J P Nadda sat on the stage.

The BJP secured an unprecedented third term in Haryana, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly in the recently held polls in the state.

Three Independents, including Hisar MLA Savitri Jindal, have also extended support to the party. PTI CHS VSD VN VN