Haryana govt to work on domestic airport project in Karnal: Minister Kamal Gupta

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) Haryana's Civil Aviation Minister Kamal Gupta Thursday said that Karnal is set to become a hub for domestic air travel across India in the upcoming months.

"Plans are underway to upgrade Karnal aerodrome into a fully operational domestic airport," he said.

Gupta discussed the proposal to build a domestic airport in Karnal with the officers of various departments in Karnal. Officers were provided with the necessary guidance to expedite the implementation of this project, an official statement released here said.

Gupta said that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are committed to enhancing convenience for Karnal residents through the domestic airport project.

To facilitate this initiative, Karnal aerodrome was thoroughly inspected, and officials were directed to address any existing challenges that may hinder the project's advancement.

Gupta also examined the workshop, runway, and other key facilities at Karnal aerodrome during his visit, the statement said.

The Haryana minister stated that surveys are currently being conducted at Karnal, Ambala, Pinjore, Narnaul, and Bhiwani, where airstrips ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 feet are available.

Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, possibilities of establishing domestic airports are being explored based on these surveys.

Discussions will follow with officers after surveying all airstrips, and wherever feasible, domestic airports will be developed, he said.