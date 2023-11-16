Haryana govt transfers 13 IPS officers

Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday transferred 13 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers with immediate effect, according to an official order.

Senior IPS officer Ajay Singhal has been posted as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Railways and Commando, Panchkula. ADGP (Law and Order) Mamta Singh has been given the additional charge as ADGP, State Crime Branch, the order stated.

Haryana State Enforcement Bureau ADGP A S Chawla has been given the additional charge as Director, Vigilance and Security while ADGP Charu Bali has been posted as ADGP, Recruit Training Centre (RTC), Bhondsi.

H S Doon has been given the charge of Inspector General (Law and Order) and IG Traffic, Karnal. IG of Haryana Armed Police, Madhuban, Kulvinder Singh has been given the additional charge as IG, State Crime Branch, according to the order.

IG Y Puran Kumar has been posted as IG, Telecommunication, while Sangeeta Kalia has been posted as Superintendent of Police, RTC, Bhondsi.

Among other IPS officers who have been transferred are R K Meena, Mohit Handa, Medha Bhushan, Kuldeep Singh and Vinod Kumar.

Superintendent of Police, Chief Minister Flying Squad (CMFS), CID, Tahir Hussain, who is a Haryana Police Service officer, has been given the charge of SP, Lokayukta. PTI CHS DIV DIV