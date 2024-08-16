Haryana govt transfers 21 IAS, 12 IPS, 68 state civil and police services officers

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Friday issued transfer orders for 21 IAS, 12 IPS and 68 state civil and police services officers with immediate effect.

The orders came on a day the Election Commission (EC) announced the date for the Haryana assembly elections. With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the state.

While official sources said the transfer orders were issued before the election schedule was announced, opposition parties, targeted the BJP government in the state, alleging that it has openly flouted the poll code.

The assembly polls in Haryana would be held in a single phase on October 1 and the results would be declared on October 4.

Reacting to the transfer orders, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haryana unit senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda alleged, "The BJP government in Haryana is openly flouting the election code of conduct." "How did the government transfer 86 officers even after the announcement of elections?" Dhanda asked in a post on X in Hindi.

"Should @ECISVEEP remain a mute spectator...By starting the elections in a dishonest manner, BJP has shown that it has lost public support..," Dhanda alleged.

He said the time on the joining email of all these officers should be checked. Any joining after the announcement of elections is not valid, the AAP leader claimed.

According to a state government order, among the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers transferred is Vivek Bharti, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Sirsa. He has been posted as Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kaithal, in place of Prashant Panwar.

Jainder Singh Chhilar, Additional DC-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Charkhi Dadri, and District Municipal Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri, has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Panipat.

Among the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers transferred is Lokender Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP-Security), CID (Headquarters), Panchkula. He will be the new SP of Panipat replacing Ajit Singh Shekhawat.

Shekhawat has been transferred as SP (Security), CID (Headquarters), Panchkula.

Rakesh Kumar Arya, Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, has been transferred as Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Law and Order), Haryana, according to the order.

Narendra Bijarniya, SP, Special Task Force-II (headquarters) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gurugram, has been transferred as SP, Bhiwani, in place of Varun Singla.

Singla has been transferred as SP, Kurukshetra, relieving Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, who is on central deputation to CBI.

The government also issued transfer and posting orders of 65 Haryana Civil Services officers and three Haryana Police Service officers. PTI SUN ANB ANB