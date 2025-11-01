Haryana govt transfers Rs 109 crore to 5.22 lakh women under 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana'

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) The Haryana government on Saturday digitally transferred more than Rs 109 crore to over 5.22 lakh eligible women under the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' whose registration and verification have been completed so far, officials said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who digitally transferred the amount into the accounts of the eligible beneficiaries, said that with this, the BJP government has fulfilled yet another poll promise it made to the people of Haryana.

"What we say we fulfil... This is Narendra Modi's guarantee," Saini told a news conference here.

The chief minister also launched a paperless land registration system on Haryana's formation day on Saturday.

Replying to questions, Saini reiterated that there will be no restriction on the number of eligible women in a family who can avail the benefit of the Lado Lakshmi scheme.

Training guns on the opposition parties, he claimed the Congress made tall promises to people in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, but did not fulfil them.

Similarly, the AAP, he claimed, has not yet fulfilled its promise to provide Rs 1,000 to every woman in Punjab.

Saini launched the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' on September 25, coinciding with the 109th birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay.

Under the scheme, both married and unmarried women aged between 23 and 60, and belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh, will receive Rs 2,100 per month through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

The women aged above 60 automatically qualify for the Old-Age Samman Allowance Pension Scheme.

Saini also launched a mobile app for women to register for the scheme, and urged them to complete their registration so that the first instalment could be transferred on November 1.

"November 1 is a special day for Haryana. We have entered the 60th year of its formation," Saini said.

Haryana was carved out of Punjab as a separate state on this day in 1966.

Saini earlier announced that, in future, the scope of the scheme will be expanded.

He said that till October 31, around 6.97 lakh women successfully registered on the app under the Lado Lakshmi scheme. Of this, 6,51,529 were married and 46,168 unmarried, he said.

From October 30-31, as many as 37,735 women registered through the app, Saini said.

About 5,22,162 women have been found eligible after verification so far, he said.

The entire process is online, transparent and beneficiary-friendly, the chief minister added.

The Haryana Cabinet gave its nod to implement the scheme in August.

In March, the state government made a budgetary provision of Rs 5,000 crore for the scheme, he said.

Ahead of the October 2024 Haryana polls, the BJP promised to provide a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 to women if the party retained power in the state.

A few beneficiaries, along with ministers Arti Singh Rao and Arvind Sharma, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to the chief minister, Rajesh Khullar, and Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Sumita Misra, were present at the press conference.

Saini claimed the government has fulfilled 48 of the 217 "sankalps" (poll promises) in just one year, while work on 158 sankalps continues.

On the paperless registry system, Saini said it will relieve citizens from complex registration procedures, eliminate unnecessary delays and curb the possibility of corruption.

Citizens will now be able to complete most of the procedures from the comfort of their homes — they will only need to visit the tehsil once for photo verification, Saini said.

The paperless registry system will save both time and resources while curbing any scope for corruption, he added. PTI SUN SHS ARI