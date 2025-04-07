Haryana govt trying to bridge gap between public and private education: Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday said the state government is trying to bridge the gap between public and private education by establishing the Model Sanskriti and Saarthak Model schools.

These schools offer superior and affordable education to students from economically weaker sections, he said, adding that the government plans to open a Model Sanskriti School at every 10 kilometre distance in Haryana.

Speaking as chief guest during an interactive event at PM SHRI Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School at Bataur village in Panchkula, Rastogi emphasised the importance of self-confidence, focus and hard work in achieving heights.

Interacting with Class 12 students, he shared personal insights and urged them to make the most of opportunities available in government model schools.

"These schools are designed to nurture talent that may otherwise go unnoticed due to financial constraints," he said.

The chief secretary also promised to contribute Rs 51,000 from his salary to the school for innovation activities.

Recounting his journey from a government school student to becoming an IAS officer and now the chief secretary, Rastogi encouraged students to believe in themselves.

Responding to a student named Shivani who asked about preparations for civil service examination, he emphasised the role of family, teachers, confidence and concentration in achieving such goals.

Responding to another student's concern regarding the lack of bus service between Bataur and Shyamtoo, he promised to address the matter and make public transport available soon.

Rastogi also interacted with teachers and school heads, stressing that accessible and empowering teachers can transform a student's journey.

"Teachers must engage directly with students, understand their concerns and build their confidence," he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nisha Yadav, who was also present at the interaction session, guided students on preparation for civil service examination. She advised them to stay updated through newspapers and television, study past papers, and cultivate discipline, confidence and family support.

District Education Officer Satpal Kaushik said the number of admissions in government schools in Panchkula district went up by 68,188 in 2024-25.