Haryana govt withdraws Organised Crime Control Bill, 2023

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday withdrew the Organised Crime Control Bill, 2023, after "certain discrepancies" were pointed out by the Centre.

Advertisment

Resolutions were moved in the House by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to withdraw this and another bill.

In March last year, the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2023, which sought to prevent and control criminal activity by organised syndicates or gangs, was passed by the state Assembly. The bill had been reintroduced after the government made certain changes.

Earlier, the government had withdrawn the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2020, after the Centre pointed out "certain discrepancies." At that time, certain provisions of the withdrawn bill were found to conflict with provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

Advertisment

The 2019 version of the bill had also been withdrawn following observations on certain provisions.

After being passed by the assembly, the 2023 version of the bill was sent to the governor, who reserved it for the President's assent under Article 201 of the Constitution.

The Bill was then forwarded to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Advertisment

When the bill was sent to the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, Finance, and Home for comments, they again flagged certain discrepancies.

The MHA requested Haryana to consider withdrawing the bill and submitting a fresh one after incorporating the suggestions of the Law ministry's legislative department.

The matter was deliberated upon and it was decided that a revised bill would be introduced given the observations made by the Centre.

Advertisment

Earlier, the 2023 version of the bill was alleged to have carried provisions "which are draconian and can be misused" by the Congress, which suggested that the bill be sent to a select committee of the House.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the House on Monday said the party had earlier also demanded the bill be withdrawn.

Fellow party MLA B B Batra said, "It is for the third time that this bill has been withdrawn." Saini, who is also Leader of the House, said a new version of the bill will be re-introduced later with changes.

Advertisment

The government on Monday also withdrew the Haryana Honourable Disposal of Dead Body Bill, 2024, which was passed by the Assembly in February this year.

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said the chief minister moved official resolutions for withdrawal of the two bills.

When these bills were being passed by the House, the opposition had raised certain objections, but these were overlooked, she said.

Advertisment

The Dead Body Bill carried a provision of punishment for those who use a body for demonstration.

The bill was sent to the governor, who reserved it for the President's assent.

The MHA later sought comments from the state on the observations raised by the Union Ministry of Health.

Advertisment

In the meantime, three new criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 — were implemented on July 1. PTI SUN VN VN