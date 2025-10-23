Haryana govt writes to Centre for CBI probe into death of ex-Punjab DGP's son

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) The Haryana government has written to the Centre, recommending a CBI probe into the death of the son of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, sources said on Thursday.

The investigation will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) once the Centre accepts the state government's request, they said.

Mustafa and his wife Razia Sultana, a former Punjab minister, have been booked by the Haryana Police in connection with the death of their 35-year-old son Aqil Akhter.

Akhter was found dead at his residence in Haryana's Panchkula on October 16. Also booked in the case are Akhter's wife and sister.

The FIR was registered on October 20 under Sections 103 (1) and 61 that deal with murder and criminal conspiracy charges, after a man named Shamshuddin from Punjab's Malerkotla filed a complaint alleging foul play in the death.

The complainant alleged that Akhter died under "suspicious circumstances", the police had earlier said.

Shamshuddin had told the Panchkula police that he knew the family quite well.

The complainant in the case has given an account of a purported video recorded by Akhter in August, in which he has levelled serious allegations against his father and other family members.

Mustafa, a retired 1985-batch IPS officer, served as Punjab DGP (human rights), while his wife was a minister in the previous Congress government in the state.

Mustafa has dismissed as "completely false" all allegations levelled against him and his family in connection with the death of his son.

The Mustafa family has said that Aqil was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Panchkula as he had become "psychotic" and was not in sound mental health.

Addressing the media in Saharanpur on Tuesday, the former DGP had said he welcomed the police case registered against him and his wife , as the investigation would "reveal the truth".

Responding to the purported video of his son, the former DGP earlier claimed his son was suffering from a psychotic disorder for nearly 18 years and also struggled with substance abuse. "He often became violent due to his illness," Mustafa had told reporters.

A Special Investigation Team of Panchkula police probing the death case on Wednesday said that cause of death was yet not known and now viscera would be sent for chemical examination.