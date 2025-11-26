Haryana govt's negligence led to deaths of two young basketball players: Congress

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Congress on Wednesday blamed the Haryana government's negligence for the deaths of a national-level player and another teenager in separate accidents on basketball courts in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh, after "rusted" iron pole of hoops collapsed.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded an impartial, high-level investigation and strict action against those responsible. He accused the BJP government of treating sports and athletes like enemies.

"This is why two promising young players, Hardik and Aman, tragically died when a dilapidated basketball pole collapsed," Hooda said in a statement.

"This is not a simple accident or a normal death, but a death caused by sheer government negligence. Hardik was a national-level player with a bright future, having already signed with a club in the United States. Similarly, Aman, just 15 years old, was also a promising player. The untimely deaths of these two young players have shocked the entire state," he said.

Hooda demanded an FIR be filed against those responsible, and that the families of both deceased players be provided government jobs and adequate financial assistance.

The former chief minister criticised the current BJP regime, saying the previous Congress government had built stadiums even at the village level, the present government did not take care of the sports infrastructure.

In Rohtak, Hardik Rathi (16) died after the iron pole of a basketball hoop fell on his chest during practice. In Bahadurgarh in neighbouring Jhajjar district, 15-year-old Aman suffered fatal injuries in a similar accident. The Rohtak incident on Tuesday was captured on CCTV.

Hooda said that the current BJP government bears direct responsibility for this accident, alleging, "Sports system in Haryana is in complete disrepair." "Stadiums, playgrounds, and equipment are neglected. The pole in Lakhan Majra where the accident occurred was completely rusted and dilapidated," he said.

He added that funds allocated by MP Deepender Hooda for the same Lakhan Majra ground in Rohtak -- Rs 12.3 lakh and an additional Rs 6.2 lakh -- remained unutilised.

"Despite being a small state, Haryana has consistently won the most medals in the Olympics and Paralympics. This was the result of the Congress's far-sighted sports policy, which made Haryana a hub for sports in the country and the world. But today, the BJP government pays no attention to sports. If they had, such accidents would not have occurred," Hooda said.

He promised the Congress would raise the issue in the Assembly and ensure "culprits will not be spared at any cost".

Hooda alleged that the state's sports policy has stalled since the BJP came to power, with no new policy, no coaching system, talent hunt programme, or infrastructure maintenance. He cited deteriorating stadiums in Charkhi Dadri, Ambala, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, and the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak.

"During the Congress government, medal-winning athletes were appointed to high-ranking posts, but the BJP government has failed to provide jobs nor incentives to athletes," he added.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala described Hardik's death a "murder by the system," criticising Chief Minister Nayab Saini for the lack of maintenance.

In a post on X in Hindi, Surjewala said, "Hardik was a promising young talent from Haryana. Can the BJP government return the son to his parents? CM Nayab Saini also bears direct responsibility." He also claimed that Haryana received only Rs 88 crore out of the country’s Rs 3,397 crore sports budget from the Modi government.

"Players from Lakhna Majra met Nayab Saini three months ago demanding maintenance of sports infrastructure, but nothing happened. Same old story, no change. What was the reason for this criminal negligence? If you can't even fix a single pole, what kind of government are you running?" Surjewala asked.

Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, said the condition of sports equipment in stadiums remains poor, and the loss of two lives amounts to criminal negligence.

"Despite Haryana contributing half of the medals the country wins in any international event, including the Olympic Games, the BJP government does not care about the proper upkeep of sports facilities," he said. PTI SUN AKY NB