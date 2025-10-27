Haryana grapples with bad air quality, Punjab's AQI in 'moderate'

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Air quality in parts of Haryana was recorded in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories, while it was 'moderate' in neighbouring Punjab on Monday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Haryana's Bahadurgarh was 387 at 4 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Dharuhera, Manesar, Fatehabad, Ballabhgarh and Ambala too recorded very poor air quality with an AQI of 334, 330, 323, 319 and 308, respectively.

Among places where AQI was in poor category included Charkhi Dadri (274), Jind (300), Bhiwani (293), Karnal (225), Panchkula (226), Kurukshetra (229), Panipat (230) and Yamunanagar (253).

In Punjab, Jalandhar recorded an AQI of 193, Ludhiana 196, Khanna 133, Amritsar 157, Patiala 140, Bathinda 148, Mandi Gobindgarh 137 and Rupnagar 116.

The AQI stood at 136 in Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'. PTI CHS NB NB