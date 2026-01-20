Haryana: Guhla SDM seeks FIR against Congress MLA for 'misbehaviour, obstructing duty'

Kaithal (Haryana), Jan 20 (PTI) Congress MLA from Guhla Devender Hans allegedly tried to "misbehave" with an SDM here by attempting to hand over a 'jhunjhuna' (rattle toy) during a protest, after which the officer lodged a police complaint on Tuesday.

Guhla SDM Pramesh Singh alleged that during a protest outside his office on Monday, the legislator, along with his supporters, obstructed his official duties.

He claimed in the complaint that they threatened him, raised slogans and humiliated him publicly by mockingly handing over a toy -- an act captured in a "viral video".

The SDM further said some protesters have criminal backgrounds and he has submitted a copy of the complaint to the deputy commissioner, seeking action under appropriate legal sections. In the purported video of the incident, which was circulated on social media, the MLA can be seen taking out the toy from the pocket of a supporter and attempting to give it to the SDM.

"Ye jhunjhuna pakdo aur bajate raho, aur kuchh nahi hota aapse (Keep playing with this rattle toy; you can't do anything else)," the MLA is heard saying. To this, the SDM can be seen responding with "Keep it with you".

The MLA then can be seen throwing the toy at Singh's feet and walking away.

Later, the SDM told reporters, "I addressed all their concerns (pertaining to the issue they raised), but Hans misbehaved with me." He said he has conducted an inquiry and submitted his report to the deputy commissioner.

Notably, during the protest, the Congress MLA and others alleged unauthorised extensions of some shops in the Block and Development Panchayat Officer complex, especially along the Pehowa Road, which the legislator claimed had grown beyond their original 10-ft length, without approval.

The MLA told reporters earlier that "the SDM could not give any satisfactory reply or explain what action is being taken in the matter".

Meanwhile, Kaithal SP Upasana confirmed receiving the complaint from the SDM and said action will be taken as per the law.