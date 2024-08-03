Haryana Guv Dattatreya, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu condole demise of Yamini Krishnamurti

Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were among the political leaders who expressed their condolences over the death of Bharatanatyam veteran Yamini Krishnamurti on Saturday.

Dattatreya, in a statement here, recalled the contributions of Yamini Krishnamurti to the world of classical dance and prayed that God grant peace to the departed soul.

Expressing grief over the demise of Yamini Krishnamurti, Naidu said the Bharatanatyam doyen, born at Madanapalli in Andhra Pradesh in 1940, had served as the 'asthana narthaki' (resident dancer) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

Yamini Krishnamurti brought fame to the Kuchipudi dance in foreign countries, he said on X.

The void caused by her death cannot be filled, he said.

Observing that Yamini Krishnamurti's contributions to classical dance are unforgettable, Unoin Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the departed veteran trained a number of people in dance by setting up a dance school.

Bharatanatyam doyen Yamini Krishnamurti died at the Apollo hospital in Delhi on Saturday. PTI SJR SJR ROH