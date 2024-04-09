Haryana Guv joins Kashmiri Pandits in Navreh celebration, promises to restore valley temples

Srinagar, Apr 9 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday visited an ancient Shiva temple here and joined the Kashmiri Pandit community in commemorating 5,100 years of their existence through the celebrations of Navreh -- the Kashmiri New Year.

Dattatreya promised the devotees to renovate the old temples in the Kashmir valley and and restore their pristine glory.

A large gathering of Kashmiri Pandits and locals under the banner of Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj celebrated 'Saptarishi Samvat-5100' at a function at the historic Vichar Nag temple here on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the organisation said.

The organisers said such a huge Navreh celebration took place at the temple after 35 years.

The Haryana governor, who was the chief guest on the occasion, highlighted the contribution of Kashmir towards the development of 'Sanatan Dharma', the country's knowledge system, and spiritual consciousness among Indians.

Addressing the gathering of the Kashmiri Pandits, Dattatreya assured them to restore the glory of temples of Kashmir through renovation work, the spokesperson said.

The governor dedicated a book written and published by Amit Raina on efforts of Jammu and Kashmir police combatting terror in the region, and also released a special calendar to commemorate 5,100 years of the 'Saptarishi system'.

On the occasion, Raj Nehru, vice-chancellor of Vishwakarma Skill Development University, Harayana, and Ramesh Chander Bhardwaj, vice-chancellor of Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University, announced a seat each on research of Kashmir Shaivism.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also conveyed Navreh greetings to the Kashmiri Hindu community through a telephonic message.

Later, the Haryana governor visited the revered Kheer Bhawani temple in the central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and paid obeisance there. PTI SSB RPA