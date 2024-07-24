Haryana guv lauds Income Tax Department's contributions in country's development

Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday lauded the contributions of the Income Tax Department in the country's all-round development.

Dattatraya was speaking as the chief guest at the 165th Income Tax Day celebrations organised by the department, North West Region here, according to an official release.

He underscored the historical significance of the Income Tax Day.

He emphasised the importance of tax compliance and awareness among citizens and highlighted that the north west region contributes significantly to the national revenue through income tax.

The governor also recognised and felicitated the top taxpayers from the region, applauding their contributions to the nation's development.

Amrapalli Das, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, NWR, Chandigarh, highlighted the significant increase in direct tax revenues from Rs 100 crore in 1947-48 to over Rs 19 lakh crore in 2023-24. PTI CHS MNK MNK