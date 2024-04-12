Haryana Guv meets L K Advani, congratulates him for being conferred Bharat Ratna

Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday visited former deputy prime minister L K Advani’s residence and congratulated him on being honoured with the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna.

The governor said that Advani's contributions have significantly shaped the landscape for growth of modern India.

He provided instrumental leadership and showcased his capability of being a 'statesman' in steering the country in the right direction, he said.

Dattatreya also congratulated the Government of India for recognising Advani's invaluable contributions towards the country and conferring him with the country's highest civilian honour.

After meeting Advani (96) at his Delhi residence, the governor said, "I was delighted and blessed to meet the stalwart with such a towering personality." Dattatreya said, "We undertook a discussion down memory lane and exchanged pleasantries. He smiled and laughed at the good memories we exchanged during our journey together in the late eighties till 2014 to make the nation a better place." According to an official statement, Dattatreya wished Advani good health and longevity "so that his august presence keeps the young leaders in the righteous path of nation building".

President Droupadi Murmu had conferred Bharat Ratna on BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani at his Delhi residence last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat next to Advani as the President honoured the veteran leader with Bharat Ratna.

Dattatreya has also served as Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. PTI SUN VSD NB NB