Haryana Guv to hoist national flag in Ambala, CM Saini in Rohtak on Independence Day

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh will hoist the national flag in Ambala on the occasion of Independence Day while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will unfurl the tricolour in Rohtak, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Energy Minister Anil Vij will join the governor in Ambala for the flag hoisting ceremony.

According to a letter issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, flag hoisting across the state will take place at 9 am on August 15.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan will hoist the flag in Panipat and Deputy Speaker Krishan Kumar Middha will do the same in Sonipat, the statement said.

Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar will hoist the flag in Thanesar in Kurukshetra, Industries Minister Rao Narbir Singh in Rewari, School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda in Kaithal, and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel in Mahendragarh, it added. PTI CHS OZ OZ