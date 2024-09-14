Haryana has decided BJP will score hat-trick: PM Modi at poll rally in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Sep 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Haryana has decided that the BJP will score a hat-trick by winning the October 5 assembly polls in the state.

Addressing his first rally in the state in run up to the polls, Modi attacked the Congress on various issues, while praised his government's work in its new term.

He said the new NDA government at the centre is yet to complete 100 days but it has already started work worth nearly Rs 15 lakh-crore.

Attacking previous Congress governments in Haryana, Modi said, "We have seen that period of the Congress government when money for development used to be limited to one district only." The BJP undertook development work in an equitable manner, Modi said.

He said the Congress' politics has reduced to spreading falsehood and anarchy in country. Today's Congress has become a new form of urban Naxal and they do not feel any shame in speaking lies, he said.

The prime minister attacked the Congress over farmers' issues as well, saying the party made a hue and cry over Minimum Support Price but "I ask them how many crops do they buy at MSP in Karnataka and Telangana".

"Did any farmer receive money in their accounts during Congress rule," PM Modi asked.

He said nobody is today happy in the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh as well because the state government has failed to manage its economy and control inflation.

He praised Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his humility and said he has dedicated himself for the state's progress.

Haryana has reached among top states in terms of investments and revenue, the prime minister said.

Modi said people gave him a third term at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections, and going by their enthusiasm, the BJP is set to score a hat-trick in Haryana too.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.