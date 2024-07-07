Haryana has seen unprecedented development under BJP: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the state has witnessed unprecedented development and welfare of all sections of society under the BJP.

At an event in Panipat district, Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 32 projects worth more than Rs 227 crore and lashed out at previous governments for allegedly promoting regionalism and nepotism.

"The developmental work carried out during the tenure of the present government has surpassed the work done during the 48 years of previous governments," Saini said.

Infrastructure is considered a measure of development for any nation or state. Strong infrastructure not only uplifts the standard of living of the people but also attracts industries and investments, thereby strengthening the state's economy, he said.

"Haryana maintains an annual economic growth rate of 8 per cent due to its strong infrastructure, compared to the national average of 6.7 per cent," said Saini.

Saini said when the BJP came to power in Haryana in 2014, "We faced many challenges as the previous government had left behind a dilapidated economy, a collapsed cooperative structure, and public sector undertakings running at a loss".

He alleged that the previous governments had always prioritised regionalism and nepotism in development and jobs.

"Under the previous governments, there was significant discrimination when it came to development and welfare schemes, with only one region witnessing growth and the rest of the state being neglected," he claimed.

However, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas' and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of 'Antyodaya', the pace of development has accelerated and equitable development has been ensured, he said.

He said the BJP government considers every individual in Haryana as its own and has worked to uplift every section, following the mantra of 'Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek'.

"Equal development of every region has been a priority for the government," he asserted.

Saini also criticised the previous Congress government for allegedly failing to provide 100 square yard plots to the poor despite promises.

"The plots were shown, but no documents or possessions were given. Eligible people were left running from pillar to post. Understanding their plight, the present government has given possession of 100-square-yard plots to all eligible people.

"Where land was unavailable, a provision has been made to provide an amount of Rs 1 lakh each in the accounts of eligible beneficiaries to buy plots," he said.

He said on June 30, the government issued social security pensions to 75,000 new beneficiaries.

Saini also said that the state government has given more powers to panchayats to expedite development in rural areas. Now, sarpanches can carry out development work costing up to Rs 21 lakh without a tender, he said. PTI SUN RHL