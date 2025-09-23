Haryana: Health dept directs CMOs to strengthen field-level monitoring

Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Haryana Health Department's Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Rajpal on Tuesday directed chief medical officers to remain active in their respective districts and further strengthen field-level monitoring for improving the sex ratio.

Rajpal said that negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances as he gave a clear warning that the CMOs of those districts which are not showing good performance will face strict departmental action, and they are being continuously monitored.

Earlier in July, the Haryana State Task Force, constituted for improving sex ratio in the state, had decided that all powers of the CMOs under the PNDT Act of the five districts showing downward trend in sex ratio be withdrawn.

According to an official statement here, on Tuesday, Rajpal chaired the Haryana STF meeting through virtual mode.

During Tuesday's meeting, it was informed by the officials that from January 1 to September 22 this year, the state's sex ratio has improved to 907, compared to 904 during the same period last year. However, the district-wise performance of some districts has been below par, it was informed.

The Additional Chief Secretary told the CMOs of those districts that they must prepare a concrete action plan and take corrective steps at the earliest.

Instructions were given to take strict departmental action against CMOs and Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) of those districts which are not delivering the expected results.

The case of Kaithal district was also discussed in the meeting, where a complaint had been received regarding a government pharmacist illegally selling MTP kits.

On this, Rajpal directed the Kaithal CMO to submit an action report, suspend the pharmacist immediately, and also ensure police action against him.

Rajpal stated that the government is fully committed to stopping female foeticide and improving the sex ratio. The government's goal is to make Haryana an ideal state in this direction and further strengthen the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, he said.

Earlier in the July meeting of the Task Force which was chaired by Rajpal, he was then informed by the officials that 15 districts had shown marked improvement in sex ratio as compared to last year.

However, five districts -- Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal and Sirsa -- had performed below expectations and registered a downward trend in sex ratio as compared to last year, the ACS was then informed during the meeting. PTI SUN NB NB