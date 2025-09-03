Haryana: Heavy rain wreaks havoc; severe waterlogging in Ambala

Ambala, Sep 3 (PTI) Incessant rainfall over the last two days in Haryana’s Ambala has led to severe waterlogging across residential and commercial zones.

Traffic on the service lane was affected as rainwater accumulated on the Ambala-Amritsar Highway, officials said.

The wholesale cloth market, Nadi Mohalla, Model Town, Court Road, and Sectors 7, 9, and 10, were submerged, causing traffic disruptions and affecting residents.

All government and private schools have been closed by the administration as floodwater entered many schools. Floodwater also entered the deputy commissioner's office, the SDM Office, and the Mode Town police post.

In view of the prevailing inclement weather, the Ambala district administration has activated emergency protocols.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar has ordered round-the-clock monitoring of vulnerable areas and deployed pumps to manage drainage.

Leaves of government staff dealing with several essential services have been cancelled, and community watch systems, "Thikri Pehra," are being enforced in flood-prone villages.

Meanwhile, a rise in water levels in the Tangri, Ghaggar, and Markanda rivers has prompted further concern.

Although current flow remains below the danger mark, officials are closely tracking the situation.

The residents in low-lying areas are being advised to prepare for possible evacuation. PTI COR SUN ANM ANM MPL MPL