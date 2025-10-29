Haryana: Hisar man killed in Russia-Ukraine war cremated in native village

Hisar (Haryana), Oct 29 (PTI) A 28-year-old man from Haryana's Hisar district, who was killed in the Russia-Ukraine war, was cremated in his native village here on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the body of Sonu was brought to Madanheri village in the morning.

According to the deceased's family, Sonu was deceitfully recruited into the Russian army and sent to the Ukraine war.

The deceased's cousin, Anil, said they received a call from a Russian army commander recently, informing them that Sonu was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack. The Russian army official informed the family that Sonu's body would be airlifted and it would reach India by Wednesday morning.

The family members of the deceased had arrived at the Delhi airport on Tuesday night to receive the body.

Sonu's body reached the airport on Wednesday morning and was then taken to his native village by an ambulance.

Kamlesh Devi, the mother of the deceased, said, "We had never imagined that Sonu would leave us shocked. He had gone abroad for work but was killed through fraud. We demand that the government ensure justice for us and also bring back all Indians stranded there as soon as possible." Anil said Sonu had gone to Russia in May 2024 to pursue a foreign-language course. Another man from the village had also accompanied him.

Sonu last called home on September 3, informing the family members that he was being forcibly conscripted into the Russian army and sent to the Ukrainian front, Anil said.