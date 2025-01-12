Haryana: Hooda demands assessment of crop damage due to unseasonal rains

Rohtak: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said unseasonal rains and canal breakage have caused large-scale crop damage in the state.

He demanded that the state government should immediately get special Girdawari (revenue assessment) done so that farmers can get compensation on time.

Hooda said farmers from many villages, whose lands were damaged, met him.

Taking to media in Rohtak, Hooda said the condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death with the demand of legal guarantee of MSP, is serious and his life is valuable.

"The government should immediately give up its stubborn attitude and start talks and find a solution to this serious matter as soon as possible," he said.

He also said that the demands of the farmers are legitimate and they are not making any new demands.

"The central government has already accepted the demands in principle and the government itself had promised them a legal guarantee of MSP," he stated.

Responding to the question of the alleged poor law and order situation in the state, Hooda said the law and order situation has completely collapsed.

"Until the law and order situation is improved, the state cannot develop. Due to unemployment and poor law and order, the problem of drug addiction has spread throughout the state. The news of more youth dying from drug addiction in Haryana, than in Punjab is before everyone," he pointed out.

On the question related to the statement of former Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he said Manohar Lal Khattar himself was an accidental CM.

"The BJP government has no achievements of its own. Despite being in power for 10 years, Haryana has reached the lowest level in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, employment under BJP rule," he stated.