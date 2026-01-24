Haryana human rights body orders action over illegal encroachment in Gurugram residential area

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has issued strict, time-bound directions to the police and administrative authorities, taking serious note of alleged illegal encroachment and dumping of building material in a residential area of Gurugram.

HHRC Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra passed the directions while hearing a complaint filed by the president of a residents’ welfare association of Sector 57, Gurugram.

During the hearing, the commission noted contradictions in reports submitted by different departments. While the police report stated that illegal supply and storage of building material was continuing, the estate officer of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) claimed that the encroachment had already been removed.

The complainant also submitted recent photographs, which prima facie showed that illegal dumping and storage of building material were continuing at the site.

When Justice Batra questioned as to why appreciation letters dated June 6 and December 8, 2025 wer issued by the Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector-57, to the administrator of HSVP, regarding the removal of encroachments if illegal activities were still ongoing, the complainant submitted that the district administration does not take sufficient and sustained action in the matter.

He further said that although encroachments are removed by the HSVP from time to time, due to lack of continuous monitoring, deterrent measures and strict enforcement, the same persons re-enter the site and encroach upon the land again.

Justice Batra observed that the recurring encroachments pointed to administrative laxity and weak enforcement. In an order dated January 14, he directed the deputy commissioner of police (East), Gurugram, to personally inspect the site and ensure permanent removal of encroachments.

The HSVP was directed to construct an RCC or CC boundary wall of 8 to 10 feet, install fencing, warning boards stating “Trespassers Will be Prosecuted”, CCTV cameras, adequate lighting, and demarcate the land with boundary pillars. It was also asked to coordinate with the police for regular patrolling.

The HSVP has been directed to submit an action taken report with photographic evidence at least one week before the next hearing on March 18.

Dr Puneet Arora, Assistant Registrar, HHRC, said the Commission has made it clear that encroachment on public land is not merely a law-and-order issue, but also a violation of citizens' right to a safe, clean and dignified life.

The Commission has directed the Gurugram deputy commissioner, commissioner of police, municipal corporation, chief executive officer, metropolitan development authority (GMDA), HSVP administrator, HSVP estate officer-II, district town planner (enforcement), and deputy commissioner of police (east), to work in coordination to ensure a permanent solution, he said. PTI SUN OZ OZ