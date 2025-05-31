Haryana human rights body takes note of disturbing condition of elderly couple abandoned by son

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken serious cognizance of the "deeply disturbing" condition of a 96-year-old man and his wife, allegedly abandoned and neglected by their son, and issued necessary directions to authorities in Gurugram in the matter.

The man along with his 86-year-old wife live in a residential flat in Gurugram.

Acting upon the complaint submitted by residents and representatives of the residential society where the couple live, the Commission has issued urgent directions to the Gurugram district administration and health authorities to conduct an immediate medical, psychological, and social assessment of the elderly couple.

The complaint alleges that the senior citizens have been left in a state of grave neglect, relying solely on two untrained female attendants, without proper medical supervision.

The elderly man is often heard crying out in pain, causing severe emotional trauma not just to his wife but also to other senior residents in the vicinity. Despite repeated appeals to the son and local authorities, no effective action had been taken, prompting the intervention of the Commission "to uphold their basic human rights and dignity".

Chairperson of the HHRC, Justice Lalit Batra, expressed deep concern over the prolonged mental and physical suffering endured by the couple, calling it a blatant violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental right to live with dignity.

Indifferent sounds of pain and despair coming from the apartment day and night cannot be ignored as mere "private matters." Society and the State have a shared responsibility to intervene when the elderly couple are deprived of due care and dignity, Justice Batra observed in his May 29 order.

Justice Batra highlighted provisions under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, particularly Section 20, which obligates the state to provide adequate healthcare services for senior citizens, including reserved hospital beds, separate queues, and subsidized treatment.

If intentional abandonment is established, the Commission noted, criminal liability under Section 24 of the Act may be invoked against the responsible party.

In view of the gravity of the situation, the Commission has directed the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, to constitute a multi-disciplinary Medical and Welfare Committee, comprising: Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gurugram, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram and District Social Welfare Officer (also designated as Maintenance Officer under Section 18 of the Act).

This team is instructed to visit the residence and conduct a comprehensive assessment of the couple's physical, emotional, and social condition.

A status report and long-term action plan for their treatment, care, or rehabilitation is to be submitted to the Commission before the next hearing on July 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the Commission, Dr Puneet Arora, Protocol, Information and Public Relations Officer, HHRC, affirmed that strict compliance is expected from all concerned authorities, and further action will be considered based on the findings of the field report.