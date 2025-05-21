Haryana Human Rights Commission issues strict orders after 'unfenced' transformer claims life

Chandigarh, May 21 (PTI) Taking serious note of the electrocution of a physically challenged man caused by an unfenced roadside power transformer in Sonipat, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has called for strict accountability from the electricity department and concerned authorities.

The commission's chairperson Justice Lalit Batra termed the incident a gross violation of human rights.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's uncle Ranbir, the incident occurred on January 11 this year, when Rajneesh accidentally touched a transformer near a public road that allegedly lacked fencing or warning signage. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Rajneesh was declared 'brought dead'.

The complainant has attributed the incident to gross negligence on part of the electricity department, citing its failure to ensure public safety while maintaining hazardous infrastructure.

Justice Batra stated that the incident highlights serious lapses in infrastructure safety and dereliction of duty by the concerned authorities.

The transformer in question was allegedly placed in a high-traffic pedestrian area with low-hanging wires and without any physical barriers or precautionary signage, thereby creating an imminent risk to public safety. The failure to implement preventive maintenance, regular inspection and standard protective measures demonstrates systemic administrative failure, the chairperson observed.

The commission emphasised that this case represents a grave violation of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution, as well as rights guaranteed under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The negligence by public authorities, who are considered "State" under Article 12 of the Constitution, amounts to a breach of constitutional and statutory protection afforded to all citizens, particularly to vulnerable sections such as persons with disabilities, the commission observed in its May 13 order.

Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved family, the commission highlighted the State's heightened obligation to protect the dignity, safety and rights of persons with disabilities.

"The death of Rajneesh, a person with 81 per cent disability, due to the reckless installation and neglect of a public utility, is both preventable and unacceptable in a society committed to upholding human rights," Justice Batra observed.

Taking the matter seriously, the commission made various recommendations, including that the electricity department must conduct a time-bound and independent inquiry to identify lapses and fix responsibility.

Disciplinary and legal action must be initiated against officials who installed the transformer without required safety provisions.

The state government shall provide immediate interim compensation to the victim's family in accordance with the principles of State liability and reparative justice, it said.

On preventive measures and public safety, Justice Batra recommended a district-wise audit of all transformers and high-voltage equipment in public and residential areas.

The audit must include proper fencing or barricading around all transformers, installation of visible warning signs and hazard indicators, verification of overhead clearance and removal of low-hanging wires, maintenance of inspection records, and emergency response systems in case of similar accidents.

Puneet Arora, Protocol, Information and Public Relations Officer, Haryana Human Rights Commission, added that the Sonipat police commissioner has been asked to submit a status report on whether an FIR has been registered and at what stage the investigation is in.

Likewise, the deputy commissioner has been instructed to report on the disbursement of compensation to the victim's family.

The next hearing in the case has been fixed for July 30.