Haryana Independent MLA Balraj Kundu launches political outfit

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Independent MLA from Haryana's Meham assembly constituency Balraj Kundu launched a political outfit on Wednesday, and said other parties mislead people with false promises and do not do anything for public welfare once they assume power.

Kundu said that with the launch of the Haryana Jansewak Party (HJP), he is not aspiring for any post or to become the chief minister. He said it pained him that even after decades of India's independence, the poor, farmers and the downtrodden have to struggle for their rights.

Kundu alleged that other parties make tall promises to people before polls, but after coming to power they don't do anything for public welfare.

Targeting the BJP-led government in Haryana, he said the future of the youth is dark as unemployment rate is high.

Corruption is rampant, unemployment rate is high, crimes including those against women have increased, he said.

"Our youth are falling prey to drugs. There is no one to listen to the pain of farmers," he said.

"The BJP talks of women empowerment but does not take any action against its minister (Sandeep Singh) who has been booked in a sexual harassment case. Even today, he continues to be a minister," he said.

People have seen the alleged misrule of the Congress earlier and now they are fed up with the BJP-JJP dispensation, he said.

"We will give a new option to the people of Haryana, a viable alternative," Kundu said, adding his party will fight next year's assembly polls.

He said he formed the party after discussions with people.

A rally will be held in Jind on November 1, he said, adding the party's symbol, flag and office-bearers would be announced on that day.

He said his party will give tickets to those "with a clean image, who are educated and dedicated to public welfare".

"There is a need to change the system and until that happens things won't change," he said replying to a question.

A membership drive will be launched soon and the party will be headquartered in Rohtak, he said to another query.

After the assembly elections in 2019, Kundu had initially extended support to the BJP-JJP government in the state.

However, within three months after the government was formed, he announced his decision to withdraw support to the M L Khattar dispensation in February 2020.

At that time, Kundu had said he was "deeply hurt" with the government giving "clean chit" in the sugar mills corruption he had flagged. PTI SUN SMN SMN