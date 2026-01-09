Haryana: Influencer arrested for derogatory remarks against Dalit community

Gurugram, Jan 9 (PTI) The Nuh Police has arrested a social media influencer for allegedly using derogatory language against the Dalit community, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Hansira alias Hansi Khan, a resident of Punhana in Nuh, was taken into custody after a case was registered against her under the SC-ST Act.

The officials said the action followed her use of "indecent and offensive" language in a video. The influencer has a following of over one lakh on social media platforms.

According to a police spokesperson, an FIR was filed at the Punhana police station. Following her arrest, the accused was produced before a Nuh court, which sent her to judicial custody.

The action was based on a complaint lodged by a local youth regarding a video circulating on Facebook. In the video, Hansira is seen sitting in her car at a fuel station, where she compared a long queue for CNG to the Dalit community in an obscene and derogatory manner, the spokesperson said. The complainant alleged that the remarks deeply hurt the sentiments of the community.

While Hansira released a subsequent video offering an apology as the controversy grew, police proceeded with the arrests under the provisions of the SC-ST Act. The spokesperson added that the decision was made given the sensitive nature of the matter.