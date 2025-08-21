Haryana inks pact with NICDIT for Integrated Manufacturing Cluster at Hisar

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) The Haryana government has signed an agreement with the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust for the development of an Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) at Hisar, an official release said on Thursday.

The IMC Hisar, spread over 2,988 acres, is being developed near the recently inaugurated Maharaja Agrasen International Airport, under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) initiative.

With a project cost of Rs 4,680 crore and an investment potential of Rs 32,417 crore, the cluster is expected to generate over 1.25 lakh employment opportunities, the release stated.

Strategically located between the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors (EDFC & WDFC), it will offer excellent connectivity via NH-52, NH-09, rail networks, and major logistics hubs, providing investors with unmatched advantages, it said.

The IMC Hisar will serve as a catalyst for industrial growth and investment inflows, strengthening Haryana's position as a leading industrial hub in north India. By fostering a business-friendly ecosystem, it will attract both domestic and global investors, boost the Make in India initiative, and contribute to India's journey towards becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse, the statement further said. PTI SUN MR