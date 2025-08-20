Haryana intensifies campaign against drug trafficking, substance abuse

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) Haryana has intensified its campaign against drug trafficking and substance abuse through a comprehensive strategy combining strict enforcement, widespread awareness programmes and enhanced rehabilitation measures.

This coordinated approach has delivered "remarkable results" in 2025, as highlighted during the 11th State Narco Coordination (NCORD) meeting which was chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi here on Wednesday, an official statement said.

The chief secretary reaffirmed the government's determination to achieve the ambitious goal of a completely drug-free Haryana through a holistic three-pronged approach that not only tackles the symptoms of drug abuse but also addresses its root causes while strengthening systems of recovery and reintegration.

Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), said the state's enforcement machinery has delivered exceptional results in the first seven months of 2025.

Authorities registered 2,161 FIRs compared to 2,022 during the same period last year, while 3,629 accused persons were arrested, representing a 35 per cent increase over 2024.

Strengthened interstate coordination led to 293 interstate arrests in commercial quantity cases, marking a major step in dismantling cross-border trafficking networks, Misra said.

The state also struck hard at the financial backbone of drug offenders, with property attachments rising sharply from Rs 23.41 lakh in 2024 to Rs 1.31 crore in 2025, she said.

Preventive policing strategies also proved highly effective, with preventive detentions jumping from 8 to 42 cases, the additional chief secretary said.

She also called for joint raids with neighbouring districts to dismantle the supply chain of drugs being transported into Haryana by the smugglers.

Misra also directed "formation of a smaller task force at the HoD level which shall hold regular meetings to resolve pending issues".

She further said that Haryana's massive focus on awareness and youth engagement has been equally noteworthy.

Within seven months, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau conducted 698 anti-drug awareness programmes across the state, successfully reaching more than 1.15 lakh participants from diverse communities.

Youth engagement through sports has emerged as a cornerstone of the campaign, with the "drug-free village/ward" programme covering 4,270 villages and engaging nearly 2.8 lakh young people in constructive sporting activities.

These efforts have been reinforced by door-to-door survey teams deployed to conduct regular audits and ensure active grassroots participation in anti-drug initiatives, the statement said.

The meeting also reviewed several systemic reforms and strategic initiatives forming the backbone of the anti-drug campaign.

These included the rollout of centralized pharmaceutical supply chain monitoring systems to prevent misuse of prescription medicines, systematic inspection of de-addiction centres in all districts to ensure compliance with prescribed standards, and significant upgrades in forensic laboratories with advanced equipment for synthetic drug detection.

The state has also expanded the use of national databases such as NATGRID and MANAS, supported by regular training programmes for officials, while intensifying surveillance of closed chemical factories to prevent their illegal reactivation for drug production, Misra said.

Educational institutions have also been assigned a critical role in sustaining awareness. The School Education Department has been directed to strengthen parental involvement in 'Prahari Clubs', while the Higher Education Department continues to organize monthly awareness drives in colleges across Haryana.

These initiatives ensure that anti-drug messaging reaches young people consistently, meaningfully, and with strong community participation, she said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Sudhir Rajpal, DGP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, O P Singh, and other senior officials were present in the meeting. PTI SUN KVK KVK