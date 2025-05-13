Haryana intensifies crackdown on illegal abortions; 17 FIRs filed, 13 centres sealed in a week

Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) The State Task Force's weekly meeting for improving sex ratio in Haryana was held here on Tuesday which focused on intensifying efforts to curb illegal abortions, said an official statement.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sudhir Rajpal, focused on intensifying efforts to curb illegal abortions and further improve the state's sex ratio under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, it said.

The officials informed during the meeting that 19 raids had been conducted across the state in the past week (May 6 to 12) over the illegal sale of MTP (medical termination of pregnancy) kits and 17 FIRs were registered.

In addition, 13 shops had been sealed for illegal practices and 145 MTP kits were seized. Legal action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 shall be launched against the offenders, the statement said.

After the formation of the State Task Force (STF), 43 FIRs have been registered, 21 shops have been sealed and 6200 MTP kits have been seized in Haryana.

The additional chief secretary during the meeting emphasized a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal abortion practices and directed officials to enhance monitoring and supervision at all levels.

Rajpal warned that strict action would be taken against any official found negligent in enforcing the law.

He said that doctors found involved in illegal abortion practices will have their cases referred to the Medical Council of India for cancellation of their licences.

The departments were directed to follow up vigorously on all registered cases and coordinate closely with the police authorities to track and trace the persons involved in illegal practice and take these cases to their logical conclusion.

The additional chief secretary also stressed on intensified inspections at the MTP centers to prevent unlawful terminations.

To regulate MTP kit sales, the officials were directed to ensure that no MTP kit is sold without Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) identification number.

To ensure better accuracy in birth registration figures, the officials were told to visit slum areas every week and organise birth registration camps to ensure that no newborn is left unregistered in the state.

The meeting was informed by officials that the number of abortions at 12 weeks or more dropped from 425 to 226 within a week, marking a major step forward in the fight against female foeticide.

It was also informed that the Women and Child Development department has started running mobile vans in various districts of the state, promoting the girl child initiative, along with dedicated campaigns on social media.

These multifaceted efforts not only promote gender equality but also empower communities to celebrate and support the girl child.

Secretary, Health department, and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Rippudaman Singh Dhillon, and senior officers of various departments were present in the meeting. PTI SUN AS AS