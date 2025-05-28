Haryana intensifies pollution control efforts in Yamuna catchment

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) In a concerted effort to rejuvenate the Yamuna River and strengthen pollution control initiatives, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired a high-level meeting to assess the progress of projects in the Yamuna catchment area, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The chief secretary emphasized the need for rigorous oversight and directed officials to review the status of all Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) projects bi-weekly to ensure timely progress.

To strengthen pollution control measures, a task force has been established under the leadership of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

This task force, comprising representatives from key departments including Industries, Public Health Engineering Department, Irrigation, Urban Local Bodies, HSVP, FMDA, and GMDA will suggest additional strategies for curbing pollution.

The Member Secretary of the HSPCB will act as Member Secretary of the Task Force, the statement added.

Haryana's well-established sewage treatment framework in the Yamuna catchment area was also discussed during the meeting.

Currently, 90 Sewage Treatment Plants with a combined capacity of 1,518 million litres per day (MLD) are operational.

Additionally, 17 Common Effluent Treatment Plants with a capacity of 184.5 MLD are effectively managing industrial effluent, significantly contributing to environmental conservation.

To further enhance sewage treatment capabilities, the state is actively pursuing multiple initiatives, the statement said, adding that three new STPs with a combined capacity of 29 MLD are under construction and slated for completion by March 31, 2026.

Seven existing STPs, with a capacity of 213 MLD, are undergoing upgradation to improve efficiency. Looking ahead, 10 new STPs with a total capacity of 587 MLD have been proposed under various departments.

The meeting also underscored the need to bolster infrastructure for industrial effluent treatment. PTI SUN MPL MPL