Haryana intensifies Yamuna pollution control efforts

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Haryana has intensified its ongoing efforts to clean the Yamuna river, with the latest review held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi here on Wednesday.

The review meeting highlighted improvements in wastewater treatment, industrial compliance, and sewerage infrastructure.

During the meeting, the Haryana Pollution Control Board informed that out of the 1511.55 million litres per day of wastewater flowing through the 11 major drains that ultimately join the Yamuna, nearly 1,000 MLD is already being treated, demonstrating the state's strong commitment to river rejuvenation.

Regular water quality monitoring is being carried out in all drains to ensure that pollution levels continue to decline.

Chief Secretary Rastogi directed to form separate committees for each drain, having members from all the departments concerned with the Divisional Commissioner as its chairman. The committee will hold meeting every 10 days (thrice a month) and submit reports to Chairman, Haryana Pollution Control Board, an official statement said.

During the meeting, it was informed that the state has undertaken a major expansion of sewage treatment capacity in the Yamuna catchment.

At present, Haryana has 90 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 1518 MLD, along with four STPs of 107 MLD under construction, expected to be completed by March 2027.

Nine additional STPs of 227 MLD capacity are under upgradation, and nine new plants of 510 MLD have been proposed to further strengthen the treatment network.

Industrial wastewater management has similarly improved, with 17 Common Effluent Treatment Plants of 184.5 MLD already operational, two CETPs undergoing upgradation, and eight new CETPs of 146 MLD capacity proposed.

Almost all major industries in the region are now connected to CETPs or have installed individual Effluent Treatment Plants, ensuring near-complete compliance with environmental norms.

Large-scale sewer tapping operations have been initiated to prevent untreated effluent from flowing into the river, while several new STPs, such as the 77 MLD plant at Yamuna Nagar, the 60 MLD plant proposed at Rohtak, and the 100 MLD plant planned in Gurugram, are expected to further reduce pollution load in the coming years, the official statement said.

Upgradation work on major STPs in Rohtak, Faridabad and Gurugram is also progressing steadily.

The state has also achieved near-completion of its sewerage network in the 34 towns falling within the Yamuna catchment area.

Out of a total proposed 1632 kilometres of sewer line, 1626.6 kilometres have already been laid, and the remaining stretch of 5.4 kilometres in Faridabad is scheduled to be completed by December 31.

In addition to improving treatment capacity, Haryana is emphasising the reuse of treated wastewater. Three irrigation projects using treated water have already been completed, and six more such projects are currently in progress, which will help reduce dependence on fresh water sources. PTI SUN NB NB