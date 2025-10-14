Haryana IPS officer 'suicide': DGP Kapur sent on leave; O P Singh gets additional charge

Chandigarh, Oct 14 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday sent state DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave, amid mounting attacks from the Opposition over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide.

The development came days after the government transferred Narendra Bijarniya, former Rohtak superintendent of police.

Later, an official order said O P Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer of DGP rank, has been assigned the "additional charge of DGP Haryana during the leave period of Shatrujeet Kapur".

Kapur and Bijarniya are among eight senior officers named in a note purportedly left behind by Kumar, accusing them of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

"Yes, the DGP has been sent on leave by the government," said Rajiv Jaitly, media adviser to the Haryana chief minister.

O P Singh is currently posted as Director General of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau; Managing Director of Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula; and Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Madhuban.

On October 7, Kumar (52), a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself dead.

Kumar's wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide.

The officer's family is also seeking their arrest and has refused consent for post-mortem and cremation until their demands are met.

The Chandigarh Police has constituted a six-member special investigation team to investigate the case.

The Haryana government had in August 2023 appointed Shatrujeet Kapur, a 1990-batch IPS officer and an engineering graduate, as the new state police chief.

The state government had then picked the next DGP from amongst the three shortlisted IPS officers -- R C Mishra, Mohd. Akil, both 1989-batch officers, and Kapur.

The then state government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had picked Kapur.

At that time, Kapur was director general of the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau, during whose tenure some officers came under scrutiny for alleged corruption. Kapur also held numerous field level postings in the state in various districts.

Over the last few days, many political leaders have visited Kumar's family at their Sector 24 residence here to offer their condolences as the opposition parties have stepped up attack on the state government over the issue.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family on Tuesday morning.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda, INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala, and Punjab minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema were among the opposition leaders who visited the Kumar's family on Monday.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who also met the family on Monday, said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured that action will be taken against those found guilty in the case. PTI SUN VSD KVK KVK