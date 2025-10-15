Chandigarh: The cremation of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide on October 7, will take place here around 4 pm on Wednesday, sources said.

Kumar's autopsy was conducted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) after his family gave consent for the same, ending a stalemate over the post-mortem of the IPS officer who allegedly shot himself at his private residence in Sector 11 here.

Kumar's family, including his wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, arrived at the PGIMER on Wednesday morning to identify the body and complete other formalities. After the autopsy, the mortal remains were taken to Amneet Kumar's official residence in Sector 24.

The cremation will be held at the Sector 25 cremation ground.

A board of doctors was constituted for the autopsy in the presence of the executive magistrate, ballistic expert, toxicology expert, forensic expert, and fingerprint expert with arrangements in place for videography and photography, police said.

In a statement, Amneet Kumar said, "In view of the assurance extended by the UT Police for conducting a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation, and the commitment conveyed by the government of Haryana to take appropriate action against any erring officials in due course of law, I have consented to the conduct of the post-mortem examination of late Sh Y Puran Kumar, IPS.

"Considering the evidentiary importance of a timely post-mortem and in the larger interest of justice, I have agreed for the same to be carried out as per prescribed procedure, by the constituted board of doctors, with the presence of a ballistic expert, under the supervision of a magistrate, and with videography of the entire process to ensure complete transparency."

On Tuesday, Chandigarh Police moved a local court seeking direction to Kumar's family to identify the body for post-mortem.

On police's plea, a local court issued a notice to Kumar's wife to file a reply either personally or through counsel on October 15, failing which the application will be decided on merit.

Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself at his Sector 11 residence on October 7.

In an eight-page 'final note' purportedly left behind by Kumar, he accused eight senior IPS officers of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities”.

The post-mortem could not be conducted earlier as his family refused to give consent until action was taken against the officers named in the 'final note'.