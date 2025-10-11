Chandigarh: The family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday, claimed on Saturday that his body has been shifted to the PGIMER without consulting them, as they sharpened the pitch seeking "justice" for the officer's death.

The body of the IPS officer, which was kept at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 here, was shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday.

Kumar's family is yet to give their consent for conducting the autopsy, sources said.

Speaking to reporters here, Amit Rattan, the AAP MLA from Bathinda Rural and brother-in-law of the deceased, said, "They have shifted the body without asking us. Injustice is being done with us. Five days have passed since a DGP-level officer died but we have not got justice yet." Rattan the brother of the deceased wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar.

Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead at his Sector 11 residence here on Tuesday.

Kumar left behind a 'final note' accusing eight senior police officers of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, meanwhile, visited the residence of Amneet P Kumar on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Hooda said he has requested the family to get the post-mortem done as early as possible.

The autopsy will be conducted at the PGIMER for which a board has been constituted comprising a magistrate, forensic experts, and doctors, the DGP said.

Videography and photography (of the post-mortem) will also be done, the officer said.

Hooda, however, said the post-mortem will be conducted only after the family gives its consent.

Asked why the family members have not given their consent till now, Hooda said they have some grievances, which are being discussed.

On why police have not added the names of the suspects to the FIR lodged in the case, the officer said an investigation is underway.

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by an IG-rank officer has been formed for the probe, Hooda said.

Chandigarh Police on Friday constituted the six-member SIT headed by IG Pushpendra Kumar for a "prompt, impartial and thorough investigation" into the officer's death in a time-bound manner.

After the registration of the FIR, Kumar's wife Amneet on Friday claimed it contained "incomplete information", and sought its amendment to "accurately reflect the names of all the accused".

In the column meant for naming the accused, the FIR mentions "as per final note".

In a letter to Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Amneet also sought an amendment of the "diluted sections of the SC/ST Act" which have been added to the FIR.

In his eight-page 'final note', Kumar named eight senior IPS officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, for allegedly harassing and maligning him.

Kumar was recently posted as Inspector General of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria.