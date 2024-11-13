Haryana issues notification on sub-classifications within SCs for granting reservation

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini informed the state assembly that notification of the state cabinet's decision pertaining to sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for granting reservation has come into force from Wednesday.

Last month, the state cabinet had approved the recommendations of the Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission's report following the Supreme Court's decision that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for granting reservation.

"The assembly session is going on. I thought it necessary to inform the House about the notification...our cabinet had already given approval. Now, the decision (after the notification) will become effective from today," Saini told the Haryana Assembly.

On August 1, the top court held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the upliftment of castes that are socially and educationally more backward.

For the purpose of sub-classified reservations in services, the Scheduled Castes in Haryana shall be in two categories -- Deprived Scheduled Castes (DSC) and Other Scheduled Castes (OSC).

Meanwhile, during the discussion in the assembly on the governor's address on the opening day of the winter session, the House witnessed verbal exchanges between Congress member Geeta Bhukkal and minister Krishen Kumar Bedi on the sub-classifications issue.

Bhukkal told the treasury benches that "the backlog is not being filled, roster system is not being implemented, scholarships, stipends are not being given...it would have been better if the government had filled the backlog, given better employment." What they have done is "divide and rule", Bhukkal said, attacking the government.

On this, minister Bedi told Bhukkal that the Congress in Haryana may not have elected their legislature party leader, but dared her to get a statement issued by any of her national leader stating that the Congress party opposes the sub-classification.

As Bedi said this, there were verbal exchanges between him and Bhukkal.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while intervening, said Bedi should speak responsibly. "Question is not what you say, but what you must not say," Hooda told the ruling party member.

Meanwhile, during the discussion on the governor's address, while ruling BJP members said Haryana is marching on path of progress, giving corruption-free and transparent administration, and jobs on merit, the opposition Congress took on the government over farmers, unemployment, drug menace and other issues.

Senior BJP leader Mool Chand Sharma, who opened the debate on governor's address, spelled out several steps taken by the government for welfare of various sections, including farmers.

BJP member Pramod Vij said Haryana will play an important role to realise the prime minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Congress member Ashok Arora alleged farmers are facing DAP fertiliser shortage. But the government denies there is any shortage, he said.

On stubble burning, Arora claimed that not only penalty is being imposed on defaulting farmers, but a case is also registered against them and they are also debarred from selling their crops for next two seasons in the mandis. The government should reconsider handing out so many punishments for one offence, he said.

The government should ensure adequate equipment is made available to farmers so that they do not burn stubble, he said.

"The crime graph is rising. In Kurukshetra district alone, there have been many incidents recently. The youth are also taking up crime, falling in drug menace because they don't get employment," Arora alleged.

Educated youths are unemployed or under-employed, and many are undertaking grave risks through "donkey routes" and going abroad for lack of adequate employment opportunities back home, Bhukkal said.

Bhukkal said new data shows that 70 per cent of the population in the state falls below the poverty line. What Viksit Bharat are we talking about when around 75 lakh people have been added to the category in Haryana in the past two years, she claimed.

Congress' Aftab Ahmed said what the government claims in terms of achievements does not match the ground realities.

There is a 50 per cent shortage of teachers in schools in Mewat, he said.

Another MLA from Mewat region, Mamman Khan, said Nuh is a backward district, and demanded that the government should give a special package.