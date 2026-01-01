Haryana issues notification to recruit 5,500 police constables

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification to recruit 5,500 police constables into force, including 4,500 males, 600 females and 400 constables for the state Railway Police, officials said on Thursday.

Himmat Singh, Chairman, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), said that online applications for the posts will be accepted from January 11-25, and no application fee will be charged.

Candidates who applied under an earlier advertisement need to submit fresh applications and would be eligible for age relaxation as per the rules, he said.

The examination schedule will be announced later.

Candidates are advised to fill the application forms carefully, as no correction window will be provided, Singh said. PTI VSD ARI ARI