Haryana: Jeweller's son shot at by three masked men during store robbery

Rewari, Nov 11 (PTI) Three masked men shot and injured a jeweller's son and escaped with cash and valuables from their store Katla Bazaar of Bawal town here on Monday, police said.

The broad daylight robbery was captured on CCTV.

According to the police, the three masked robbers came to Komal Jeweller on a motorcycle at around 11.30 am.

One of the robbers pointed a pistol at Hitendra Soni, son of the jewellery store owner Pritam Singh. When he protested, the miscreants shot him in the leg, they said.

The three accused then fled from the spot after robbing some cash and jewellery, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Sheoran and Bawal SHO Inspector Lajpat reached the spot along with their teams and launched a probe.

Hitendra is undergoing treatment at a Community Health Center in Bawal.

"An FIR has been registered and our teams are conducting raids to nab the accused,” DSP Sheoran said. PTI COR SUN NB NB