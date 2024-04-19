Haryana: JJP general secretary Harpal Kamboj quits party

Ambala, Apr 19 (PTI) In a setback to the JJP, its state general secretary Harpal Kamboj on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Kamboj sent his resignation to Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) president Ajay Singh Chautala.

He said he quit the party due to "personal reasons".

Earlier, Kamboj was the urban district president of JJP's Ambala unit and had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly elections on a JJP ticket from Ambala City.

JJP's state unit president Nishan Singh and the party's general secretary Kamlesh Saini had also quit the party earlier this month.

Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of general elections on May 25.

The JJP has already announced five candidates and the names of the remaining candidates will be announced soon. PTI COR SUN RHL