Haryana: JJP's Dushyant Chautala trailing from Uchana Kalan

Chandigarh: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is trailing from the Uchana Kalan assembly seat in Haryana, according to Election Commission of India trends.

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.

Chautala, a former deputy chief minister of Haryana, was at the fifth spot, the trends showed around 10.30 am.

Congress candidate Brijendra Singh was leading by a margin of 1,362 votes from his nearest rival and BJP candidate Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri.