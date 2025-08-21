Haryana: Karnal DC residence among 3 sites in district to get protected monument status

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) The Haryana government has approved Karnal Deputy Commissioner's official residence and two other sites in the district for notification as protected monuments, a senior official of the state's Department of Archaeology and Museums said on Thursday.

The other two heritage sites are in Indri in Karnal district, Dr Banani Bhattacharyya, Deputy Director, Department of Archaeology and Museums, Haryana, said over the phone.

Once a formal notification is issued, these will come under the ambit of the Haryana Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964, which provides for the preservation of ancient and historical monuments and archaeological sites and remains.

Bhattacharyya said the state government has given approval for the Karnal Deputy Commissioner's residence in Karnal and Shishmahal and a mound believed to be from the medieval period.

Once notified, the department will take their care and maintain them, she said, while pointing out that Karnal DC would continue to reside in the building as before.

She said that Karnal DC residence is a British-era structure.

Notably, in the pre-Independence era, William Fraser was Karnal's first Deputy Commissioner (1819). Before Independence, 49 DCs had served Karnal. PTI SUN NB NB