Haryana: Khattar's nephew refutes reports of joining Cong

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Refuting reports that he has jumped ship and joined the Congress, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar's nephew Ramit Khattar says he is with the BJP and his uncle.

His clarification came after Congress' Rohtak candidate Bharat Bhushan Batra said while campaigning on Thursday that Ramit Khattar had joined the Congress and went on to welcome him into the party. Ramit Khattar could also be seen standing with Batra and other party workers.

A few hours later, Ramit Khattar was with the BJP's nominee from Rohtak, Manish Grover, at a public meeting in the constituency.

Asked about joining the Congress, Ramit Khattar said he had gone there to have a cup of tea and meet Batra.

"Everybody was standing there. They clicked a picture after putting a piece of cloth around me and made it viral," he told reporters on Thursday evening.

"I am with my party and I am with (with former Haryana chief minister) Manohar Lal ji," he added.

He also termed inappropriate Batra's claim that he had joined the Congress.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.